Hip-Hop Stars Collab With Brands That Will Up Your Cannabis Consumption Game

Cannabis is very much here to stay whether you like it or not, and ways to consume the products continue to evolve. With several Hip-Hop stars known for their love of the leaf, we’re turning a focus on a trio of artists who collaborated with brands that will help one up their cannabis consumption game.

B-Real X Dr. Greenthumbs X G Pen

Fans of B-Real of Cypress Hill fame, Wiz Khalifa, and Berner are fully aware that these gentlemen are all about cannabis, and below, we’re putting a focus on some of their notable collaborations with brands that will elevate your high.

B-Real is the creator of the character Dr. Greenthumb which is also the name of his brand. Dr. Greenthumb partnered with Grenco Sciences for a series of branded items that deliver good medicine to the lungs, such as the G Pen Connect vaporizer and the G Pen Dash vaporizer. Hit the links to the left to learn more about the devices! We’ll be reviewing these devices at a later time.

Wiz Khalifa X Stündenglass

No grouping of Hip-Hop stars who like to puff would be complete without the inclusion of the Pittsburgh stoner himself, Wiz Khalifa. The Taylor Gang honcho collaborated with Stündenglass, the world’s first gravity-powered infuser. Wiz’s branded version of the device is something to see in action, and you can see a video of Young Khalifa doing his thing by clicking this link. Learn more about Stündenglass and all of the other products, including a beverage smoker, by clicking here. Also works great for hookah!

Berner X G Pen

Berner, the founder of the sprawling Cookies company and its spinoff brand Lemonade, dropped previous collaborations with G Pen products emblazoned with the Cookies logo and is doing so again with the G Pen Roam. Again, the G Pen Roam is an all-in-one e-rig built for consuming potent concentrates on the go. Check out the Cookies and Lemonade versions of the G Pen Roam in those links you just skimmed past.

I’ve used the G Pen Roam, which is a portable water-filtered vaporizer designed for concentrates. Not only is it a beautiful-looking e-rig, but you can also control the temperature using the handy LED display. Even if you’re new to concentrates, and I’m no expert, this is a fine way to experience them. The draws are just enough to produce big, flavorful clouds that won’t overwhelm the neophyte. — D.L. Chandler

