Jordyn Woods took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her new hair style and it’s absolutely everything!
Taking to the social media platform, the social influencer shared a fun, Instagram transition video where she showed off her before and after look as she got all glammed up for a night out. The video started off with a fresh faced Jordyn as she showed off her glowing skin and brown hair. The video then transitioned to showing the model all dolled up and donning a fresh face of makeup and big, Hollywood glam curls that framed her gorgeous face. Styled by hairstylist, Mimi G, Jordyn’s look was everything as she served face in her selfie style IG video and definitely gave us hair envy in the process.
The beauty shared the transition video to her Instagram page, posting the video along with the caption, “you know I love a transition video.” Check it out below.
DON’T MISS…
Jordyn Woods Reveals She Feels ‘Oversexualized’ On The Internet
Jordyn Woods Shuts The Internet Down In A Racy Sheer Jumpsuit
Jordyn Woods Goes Hollywood Glam On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com