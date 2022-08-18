T.I. Expeditiously Handed Out Alleged Fade To Chainsmokers Star Over Kiss On The Cheek

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

T.I. has earned a reputation for being quick to defend his name and honor, and a member of The Chainsmokers allegedly found that out the hard way. Drew Taggart of the duo shared a video stating that after being a little too excited to meet T.I. and kissing him on the cheek, the Atlanta star allegedly socked him in the face.

Taggart laid out his issues with T.I. via a TikTok video explaining that the pair met at a nightclub event and it appeared to be quite raucous. In the clip, Taggart explains that things got a little too lit and then placed one on Tip’s cheek thus catching a right cross, again, allegedly.

The good thing is there doesn’t appear to be any hard feelings between Taggart and T.I. In fact, Tip invited Taggart and The Chainsmokers to appear on his Expeditiously podcast.

