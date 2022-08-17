Adrien Broner Drops Out Of Fight Due To Mental Issues, Opponent Calls BIG Cap

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like the sports world will have to wait longer for one of boxing’s top talents to return to the ring. Adrien Broner has pulled out from a fight due to mental health issues.

As per TMZ the Cincinnati, Ohio native will not be fighting on Saturday, August 20 as previously scheduled. He was contracted to square off against 32-year-old Omar Figueroa Jr. This would mark his first bout in almost 16 months since his last match with him winning over Jovanie Santiago. On Monday, August 15 he revealed he would be dropping out citing mental health issues. “Man, I’m going thru a lot at this moment in my life but I ain’t go give up I set some more goals and UI ain’t stopping until I finish what I started but sorry to say this but I’m not fighting #August20th,” Broner wrote on social media.

He would go on to add further detail about his battles. “Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring I’ve watched a lot of people die playing with they boxing career and that is something I won’t do just pray for me I love the sport of boxing to much to not give my all and I feel Like I came up short before because my mind wasn’t 100%,” Adrien wrote.

Broner also admitted that he needs to also remodel his life and the individuals in it. “I need to make some changes for the better instead of worrying about other people feelings and pleasing them when In all reality I have nothing to prove to nobody,” AB wrote, adding, “I have to step back and overcome this obstacle before I go put my life on the line inside the square circle again I know I’m far from being finished with the sport SEE YALL SOON #Respectfully ”.

Naturally Figueroa Jr isn’t buying it and took to Twitter to express his frustration. “What really passes (sic) me off is that now this mf wants to use #MentalHealth as a fkn excuse. That I have ‘a problem’ w because that’s BS! You don’t get to cry #MentalHealth now, mf!”.

Omar will now fight Sergey Lipinets, who is 16-2-1.

Photo:

The post Adrien Broner Drops Out Of Fight Due To Mental Issues, Opponent Calls BIG Cap appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Adrien Broner Drops Out Of Fight Due To Mental Issues, Opponent Calls BIG Cap was originally published on hiphopwired.com