EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Kilgore Talks The Importance of Music In Season 2 of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ & More

Drama, sex, crime, and intrigue all play a crucial role in making Power one of the biggest television series in the world right now. But in season 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, music takes center stage.

In season 2, we see characters like Malcolm Mays’ Lou Lou trying to leave the streets and make beats. His niece Jukebox, brilliantly played by Hailey Kilgore, is also into the music game and is an aspiring singer. In season one, we saw Jukebox’s desire to ditch boosting and instead hit the studio, this upcoming season of Raising Kasan, she might finally accomplish those dreams.

I would say for this storyline, it’s so important that we see music, how it affected the culture at the time, how it affects these characters. If you notice every episode, a character is listening to something. Share

Ahead of Raising Kanan’s season 2 premiere, Cassius Life spoke with Hailey Kilgore about the importance of music in the show. Kilgore explained how music was essential to everything in the early nineties and the period in which the show takes in.

“I think that everything that has anything to do with the nineties, especially the early nineties, music is the most integral part, I think,” Kilgore said to Cassius Life’s Bernard ‘Beanz’ Smalls. “And so I would say for this storyline, it’s so important that we see music how it affected the culture at the time, how it affects these characters. If you notice every episode, a character is listening to something. Songs that we know and we love them now. Those are hits. Now you got to go back and watch that. Sometimes Malcolm will be listening to something. Jukebox is always listening to something. Kanan is always listening to something. So yeah, it’s super important,” Kilgore added. Jukebox Is Changing Her Mindset In Season Two During our conversation with Hailey Kilgore, we also asked her the difference between Jukebox from season one and season two. The actress explained Jukebox would be more proactive this season and no longer choose to be sad. “She [Jukebox] goes from letting a lot of life happen to her to actively making decisions that will impact what she gets out of it,” Kilgore explained. “In season one, Jukebox chooses to be sad. She chooses to let life be hard. And I think in season two, she’s ready to fight that a little bit more head-on. For sure.” Fans of the show know all about Jukebox’s sadness. Near the end of season one, she had to deal with the death of her girlfriend and got into a physical altercation with her father, Marvin (London Brown). We touched on that emotional scene that left viewers talking, and Kilgor explained how the two cast members prepared to film it. “Yeah, we did a great job setting up for that. We had some really serious conversations with Sascha [Penn] before we even got to that point,” Kilgore begins. “He said, “Look because it’s power, I’m not going to say what’s happening. But something really major is going to happen between the two of you.” “And so what we did in the episodes leading up to that, we did not speak to each other on set. We would hardly even look at each other. We would hardly even acknowledge each other on purpose. Just so that we really got that separation between the two of them. So then, by the time, it was time to really hash it out, we were ready. Yeah,” Kilgore further explained. Prepare to watch Jukebox’s evolution when Power Book III: Raising Kanan returns for its second season on August 14 on Starz. — Photo: Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Kilgore Talks The Importance of Music In Season 2 of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com