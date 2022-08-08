10 Positive Affirmations Every Black Woman Should Recite Before Leaving The House

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Living in today’s rocky social environment can have an impact on Black women’s health. There’s so much going on, from the war in Ukraine to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Mix this in with unrealistic beauty standards and you have yourself a recipe for disaster. Wrestling through all of this complicated societal terrain can be frustrating. At times, it can even make it hard to maintain a positive outlook on life.

Black women carry a lot of emotional weight, between caring for our families and taking care of our daily responsibilities. No, not all of us are “strong,” but that’s absolutely fine. Some researchers believe the “strong Black women” trope may be doing more harm than good in our community. Research shows that high levels of depression have been linked to Black women due to the harmful social stigma.

“There’s a feeling in a lot of Black communities that women have to be strong and stoic. Women are so busy taking care of everyone else — their partners, their elderly parents, and their children — they don’t take care of themselves,” Erica Richards, chair and medical director of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Sibley Memorial Hospital told John Hopkins Medicine. “However, women should be reminded that attending to their own needs, whether physical or emotional, doesn’t make you weak. It makes you better able to care for your loved ones in the long run.”

Protecting and prioritizing mental health is essential for Black women to live a happy, fulfilled, and rich life and we deserve it. One way of practicing raw and unfiltered self-care is through daily affirmations. They are quotes or inspirational phrases that can help you, a friend or a loved one maintain a positive and healthy mental state when things get rough. Whether you read them in the morning, afternoon, or at night, these positive reminders can help uplight and possibly inspire those around you to build confidence and take on the challenge of the world one step at a time.

Here are 10 positive affirmations for Black women and girls that they should recite before leaving the house every morning.

I am enough: You don’t need to be more. You’re fine just the way you are. Shine brightly in your light and live your most authentic life.

I’m healthy: You look incredible just the way you are. You’re in control of your body. Don’t feel pressured by today’s silly beauty trends.

You are an asset to our community: You have the profound leadership skills that the community needs. By fulfilling your goals you inspire others to do the same.

It’s okay not to be okay: It’s okay to feel, sad, mad, or frustrated with the current state of the world. Give yourself permission to feel all of those things.

I can be whoever you want to be: With hard work, determination, and grit you can be anything you want to be.

I give myself permission to do what is right for me: Putting your needs and wants first is not a bad thing. It’s a form of self-care.

I love my ability to [fill in the blank]: Speak highly of your achievements, whether you’re good at negotiating business deals or happy you studied hard for your college exams. You’re incredible at what you do.

I am the architect of my life; I build its foundation and choose its contents: You can truly live the life you want.

Abundance is my birthright: You deserve happiness, that house, and that well-paying career you have been dreaming of. Never sell your goals or dreams short.

I love the skin I’m in: Your melanin is so unique. Embrace your rich glow and beauty.

