Actress Sonequa Martin-Green Supports STEM Education Initiative

Actress Sonequa Martin-Green is on a mission to empower the next generation of STEM innovators. The Star Trek: Discovery star has teamed up with Frito-Lay Variety Packs to support an initiative centered on educating girls throughout the country about the limitless career paths in science, technology, engineering, and math.

As part of its Back-to-School Blast Off program, the food brand is supporting STEM Next‘s Million Girls Moonshot initiative. Through the effort, the nonprofit aims to create STEM education-focused learning opportunities for one million girls by 2025. The California-based organization leads afterschool and summer programs.

Frito-Lay Variety Packs has pledged to donate $100,000 to advance STEM Next’s efforts. The funds will cover Space Camp costs for youngsters interested in space exploration. The brand will include at-home STEM activities developed by NASA scientists on their products and has created an interactive digital map of ceremonial stars.

Martin-Green says it’s important for young girls to see themselves reflected in the STEM space. “Representation matters and sometimes, all it takes to inspire us to achieve something is to see someone we can relate to doing it first,” she shared in a statement. “I’m honored for the opportunity to join Frito-Lay Variety Packs in their mission to inspire talented young girls everywhere to develop their passions for STEM and pursue their dreams.”

Danielle O’Keefe, who serves as senior director of brand marketing for Frito-Lay Variety Packs, added the initiative is an extension of the brand’s commitment to driving social impact. “While we aspire to deliver joy through our snacks, we also seek to use our position to do more. This year we want to make our impact even more meaningful as we continue to support the dreams of young girls everywhere,” she shared.

Efforts like the one being led by Frito-Lay Variety Packs are needed as research shows women account for 27 percent of the industry’s workforce.

