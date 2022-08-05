Summer Walker Goes On A Very Awkward Chicken Shop Date [Watch]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

As we know Summer Walker is awkward and proudly wears that title but how does Summer do when matched with that same awkward energy on this “Chicken Shop Date” with London YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Amelia is a 28 year old UK journalist, comedian and television presenter. She created the web series Chicken Shop Date where she interviews pop stars, rappers, grime artists, athletes as well as other YouTubers in fried chicken restaurants in London, England. In this episode Amelia goes on a date with singer Summer Walker where they talk about being awkward, dating while pregnant, bugs in fruit, being friend zoned and more plus Amelia “freestyles” and Summer flips the script when she asks this question.

Watch the full video below to see how things get awkward…

