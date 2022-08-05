Entertainment News
‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Stars Talk Toxic Friendships And Triggering Terminology

One of the hottest movies of the summer is definitely ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ and we got the inside scoop from the stars themselves.

Global Grind Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with the stars of A24’s new Gen Z slasher flick ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies,’ Rachel Sennot and Chase Sui about their toxic friend group in the movie and the use of contemporary buzzwords in the script.

Check out the full interview below:

‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’ is in Los Angeles theaters today, August 5th and theaters nationwide August 12th

