PineappleCITI Releases New Track ‘Hold U Down’

This week (August 4), up and coming rapper and lyricist pineappleCITI is back with her new track ‘Hold U Down,’ featured on the latest season of Issa Rae’s ‘Sweet Life.’The song released today via Red Bull Records, in tandem with the shows new season launch on HBO Max.

When asked about the inspiration behind the song, pinappleCITI said, “’Hold U Down’ is about a real fear of mine. As an artist, you don’t always consider how success affects those you love. The more success, the less time to be home, so there are those questions like ‘Who’s going to be there for you when I’m not around?’ and the scariest one, ‘Will the love be the same when I get back?’ ‘Hold U Down’ is the start of a new chapter for me musically. I’m being more honest and vulnerable than ever, letting people into my subconscious thoughts.” You can stream ‘Hold U Down’ here.

Fans should keep an ear out for more new music to come from pinappleCITI whose rhymes and raps spring right from the heart as she approaches each song, project, album, and show with equal reverence for nineties East Coast storytelling and old-school Motown catharsis. Endorsed early on by The FADER, PAPER, Complex, and Billboard, in addition to being labeled one of the ‘25 Underrated Female Rappers’ by Okayplayer, pinappleCITI provides a simultaneously unique and universal perspective to her music. With a focus on songs that feature motivational lyricism and powerful messages, she has released a number of singles, including ‘Recognize,’ ‘Believe,’ and ‘Lift Me Up,’ the latter of which was dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement and victims of police brutality.

The New Jersey-born, Los Angeles-based artist has not only received an Issa Rae co-sign but has been tapped for numerous writing camps for Rae and her Hoorae Productions shows. Most recently, pineappleCITI lent her pen and lyrical prowess to Rae’s other HBO Max show ‘Rap Sh!t,’ and even received a shoutout from creator during her recent appearance on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’

PineappleCITI Releases New Track ‘Hold U Down’ was originally published on globalgrind.com