A McDonald’s employee in New York was shot by a deranged customer’s son after they received cold french fries. Maybe they should’ve gone to Wendy’s.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

A McDonald’s worker was shot in the neck and critically wounded Monday evening in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, allegedly by the son of a customer who had argued with the victim over cold French fries, according to police and sources.

The incident began when the 23-year-old worker and the customer got into a verbal dispute related to her order at the McDonald’s on Fulton Street near Throop Avenue around 7 p.m., authorities said.

Police sources told FOX 8 sister station WPIX that the customer claimed her fries were cold and requested that the worker prepare a new batch.

Life is too short to be so upset over fast food. Hopefully, the victim, in this case is OK.

McDonald’s Employee Shot Over Cold French Fries was originally published on wzakcleveland.com