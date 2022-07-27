Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Sabrina Dhowre Elba recently attended the British Podcast Awards in style alongside her handsome hubby Idris Elba.

The stunning model turned heads in a khaki-colored skirt and a collared long sleeve ensemble by french designer Jacquemus. Elba paired the casual look with Black strappy heels and a slick back ponytail.

Take a closer look at the star’s outfit below.

Elba, a presenter at this year’s awards ceremony, hosts a podcast alongside her husband called Coupledom. The married couple chat with the world’s most powerful duos about the complexities of maintaining a prosperous relationship. They also discuss how partners can help their loved ones reach their full potential. Along the way, the power couple drops a few gems for listeners looking to navigate their relationships and for those still seeking their perfect match. Super cute, right?

Sabrina and Idris met in 2017 and jumped the broom two years later. They have been inseparable ever since.

Well, this certainly isn’t the first time that Mrs. Elba has stormed the red carpet wearing haute couture. Earlier this month, the star was photographed while attending the Alexandre Vauthier runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The IMG muse struck a pose for the camera wearing a sleek black suit from the designer.

Before the event, the actress and Goodwill Ambassador sizzled down the runway at the Tony Ward Couture show.

She never misses a beat! What do you think of Sabrina Elba’s Jacquemus look? Sound off in the comment section.

DON’T MISS…

Sabrina Elba Looks Stunning On The ‘Gram In Form Fitting Black Dress

Sabrina Elba Flexes On The Gram In Her Fendi X Skims Loungewear

Sabrina Elba Sizzles At The British Podcast Awards In A Tan Jacquemus Set was originally published on hellobeautiful.com