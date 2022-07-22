Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Yara Shahidi was spotted out and about in the streets of New York City working a super trendy brown knit dress that was everything!

Styled by Jason Bolden, the grown-ish actress rocked the Philosophy Official ensemble to perfection as she donned the thin strapped knit dress and matching crop top over it. She paired the look with nude pumps and wore her hair in jumbo braids which she rocked in a high pony tail.

She wore the look while doing press runs in New York earlier this week and was spotted on the brand’s Instagram page in a candid look as she effortlessly modeled the ensemble to perfection.

“#YaraShahidi wears a brown knit spaghetti strap midi dress with plunging neckline from the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Spring Summer 2022 collection, while out in New York City,” the brand said of the look on their Instagram page. Check it out below.

This look is everything on the young star! What do you think about Yara’s ensemble?

RELATED STORIES:

Chloe Bailey Sends Instagram Into A Frenzy With Latest Social Media Pics

Get The Details On Yara Shahidi’s Classic, Timeless Emmy Awards Hair

Yara Shahidi Rocks A Brown Knit Dress For New York Promo Run was originally published on hellobeautiful.com