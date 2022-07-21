Whoopi Goldberg Gives Update On ‘Sister Act 3,’ Once Told “No One Was Interested”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Of all the movie sequels coming our way, many being reboots in popular franchises that haven’t been visited for decades, the upcoming Sister Act 3 film has easily been one of the most anticipated since it was first confirmed back in 2020.

Star Whoopi Goldberg reprises her iconic role as Deloris Van Cartier, this time promising a more mature version of the lounge-singer-turned-undercover-nun that we grew to love in the ’90s. However, her latest update on the production for Sister Act 3 also comes with story of a time when some tried to end all hope for a third film before it could even get off the ground.

Whoopi spoke with Entertainment Tonight to express her excitement about revisiting one of her most beloved characters after three decades, telling ET, “I’ve been trying to do this for six years.” She went on to surprisingly add, “I was told no one was interested in this. It takes a minute for people to realize they should take their foot out of their mouth.”

More on what Goldberg could reveal about Sister Act 3 without giving it all away below, via ET:

“‘It’s coming. We gotta shoot it, but it’s happening,’ Goldberg added. ‘You’re never fully happy with a script because one of the things you find is you wanna have the space to make an adjustment if you need to. Sometimes what looks right on paper doesn’t come out of your mouth the right way. You have to move it around a little bit but I’m very hopeful people will be happy.’

Goldberg — who starred in the 1992 Sister Act original film and the sequel the following year — went on to share what it’s like to step back into the shoes of her character 30 years after the first movie was released.

‘It feels right,’ she explained. ‘Because we did Sister Act 1 and 2 back-to-back, which is why I think they are really great. But now you need some space on it and you need to let [my character] grow up and become an adult which is what’s happened. We’ll see. She was an adult when she started but she’s much more of an adult now.’”

Tyler Perry, who handles production on the film this time around, also spoke with ET back in May to give his own take on how things on the set of Sister Act 3 are going, telling the outlet, “It’s more Whoopi than anything. I wanted it to be the experience that I had watching both of [the first two films.] I want everybody who watches it to feel that way coming out of the theater, to feel that sense of good in life.” He went on to add, “And as far as Whoopi goes too, because I just want to make sure that she was honoring Dolores and honoring the ladies and the nuns, and what they had done before, so, I’m pretty excited about the script. It’s going to be really, really phenomenal.”

We can’t wait to see the sisters bring their act back to theaters very soon! We’ll be sure to keep you all updated, but in the meantime revisit some memorable performances from the first two films below:

Whoopi Goldberg Gives Update On 'Sister Act 3,' Once Told "No One Was Interested"