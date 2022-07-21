Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

A new first-look photo from the upcoming biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, reveals Quinta Brunson as the iconic Oprah Winfrey.

Daniel Radcliffe stars as Al Yankovic in the upcoming biopic. In May, Roku shared a teaser clip of the film which shows a new and improved Radcliffe fully transformed as his best Weird Al.

The story of the five-time Grammy Award winning musician known as Weird Al is one for the books. He exploded on the music scene in 1979 with “My Bologna,” which is a parody of The Knack’s hit single “My Sharona.” Since then, Weird Al has been lending his comedic chops to fan-favorite hits by Michael Jackson, Miley Cyrus, Madonna, and several other top artists.

In 2010, Funny or Die released a sketch trailer for an unusual biopic titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Now, thirteen years later, the parody has morphed into real cinema. Weird Al and the original sketch’s director, Eric Appel, collaborated on the script to bring Yankovic’s story to life.

A first-look photo was released on July 19, showing Abbott Elementary star and creator, Brunson in a fun photo with Radcliffe. The comedic duo is shown in a closet surrounded by Hawaiian-style shirts the parodist musician, Weird Al, notably adored.

The actors are happy, with Radcliffe, who portrays Weird Al, sporting a frizzy wig and a CD-adorned long chain. Brunson wears a classic dress fitting for the talk-show host, Oprah Winfrey, who she portrays.

Check out the first-look photo below:

Watch Roku’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story teaser trailer below:

Quinta Brunson Channels Oprah Winfrey In Upcoming Biopic ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ was originally published on globalgrind.com