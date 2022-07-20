Laz Alonso Reveals Mother’s Milks Tees On ‘The Boys’ Are A “Nod To Hip-Hop”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Laz Alonzo’s Hip-Hop inspired t-shirt game in The Boys is exceptional, and now he’s breaking down the reasoning behind them.

Laz Alonzo Drops Hip-Hop Easter Eggs Using Mother’s Milk Tees

Outside of Homelander’s Trump-like villainous antics and Butcher’s relentlessness to kill the leader of The Seven, Mother’s Milk or MM’s t-shirt game is always the subject of conversation every episode. In the Emmy-nominated third season of the show, that continues to be the case.

Speaking with HipHopDX, Laz Alonso broke down the reason behind the t-shirts. “What I’m trying to do is give you an Easter egg to Hip-Hop fans and basically describe where MM is and what’s going on in the story based upon the artist on my shirt and what songs are playing,” Alonzo told the website.

Laz Alonzo also spoke on the representation of Hip-Hop this season compared to the previous one.

“The last couple of seasons were just artists this season. I wanted to take it a little deeper and do songs,” Alonzo begins. “We did ‘Fight the Power,’ we did ‘Self Destruction’ from the Stop the Violence Movement that BDP kinda spearheaded back in the day, we did Childish Gambino’s ‘This is America.’ We pick and chose songs that were very in line with what was going on in the story.”

Alonzo adds that each t-shirt is a “nod to Hip-Hop” and that he also wants to make it as clear as diamonds in Cam’Ron’s chains that Mother’s Milk is from Harlem.

“So, I wanted to somehow build Harlem into the character. So, what’s the best way to do it? Without him even opening his mouth, I wanted you to see and feel New York. What defines New York, in my opinion, is Hip-Hop culture.”

The T-Shirts Are Cool, But His Kicks Are Stealing The Thunder

Mother’s Milk’s Wu-Tang Clan, Ruff Ryders, and DMX tees are cool, but it’s his kicks that are stealing the thunder, the NAACP Image Award winner admits.

“The funny thing is, the t-shirts have always been the hero for MM for the last three seasons,” he said. “This season, the footwear became the hero. Everybody was talking about the Jordans, and I felt bad. I’m like, ‘What’s up with the shirts? Nobody’s talking about the shirts.”

If you haven’t already, you can watch Laz Alonzo as Mother’s Milk in season 3 of The Boys, streaming right now on Prime Video.

Photo: Prime Video / The Boys

