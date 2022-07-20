Netflix Is Cooking Up A New Way To Fight Password Sharing That Adds $3 To Your Bill

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix‘s crackdown on password sharing continues.

The streaming giant has introduced a new feature so that your cousin’s cousin stops messing up your recommendations. Netflix is testing a new feature that lets users add additional households to their main account. According to recent reports, Netflix will allow account holders to pay an extra $2.99 per month to break up the profiles. It doesn’t just include stationary screens like a TV, but also laptops, tablets, and phones. The tier you purchase determines how many extra homes you can have and will be broken down into basic, standard, and premium accounts.

The trick is, if users decide not to buy an additional household, Netflix will be able to detect that one account is using multiple locations and the second location will be blocked after two weeks of use and you’ll be stuck only using the original household account. Netflix says it will use IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to see if the users aren’t following the new guidelines.

The feature is currently listed on Honduras’ support page with a launch date of August 22 and will reportedly cost $1.17 in Argentina.

Back in April, Netflix’s top brass made it known they’re aware of the password sharing and actively trying to develop a fair way to halt it.

“Sharing likely helped fuel our growth by getting more people using and enjoying Netflix. And we’ve always tried to make sharing within a member’s household easy, with features like profiles and multiple streams,” the company wrote in a letter to shareholders. “While these have been very popular, they’ve created confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared with other households.”

Netflix is also facing financial trouble as second quarter reports reveal it lost nearly a million subscribers, which is still less than the expected 2 million.

