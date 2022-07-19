Hulu released the official trailer for their new original comedy ‘This Fool‘ today (July 19) and it looks hilarious!

The series is inspired by the life of comedian Chris Estrada and is executive produced by Fred Armisen. All ten episodes will be available when the series premieres on Friday, August 12th.

Here’s the official synopsis of the series:

Inspired by the life and stand-up of star and co-creator Chris Estrada, ‘This Fool’ is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Central Los Angeles. The show centers around Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home, has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school, and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family. You can watch the. trailer below.

Looks hilarious right?

‘This Fool’ stars Chris Estrada (Julio), Frankie Quinones (Luis), Laura Patalano (Esperanza), Michelle Ortiz (Maggie), Julia Vera (Maria) and the late Michael Imperioli (Minister Payne, The Sopranos).

Chris Estrada not only wrote the show but he also executive produced it alongside Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson. Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen also serve as executive producers on the series. The Hulu Original comedy series is produced by ABC Signature.

Did you enjoy the trailer of ‘This Fool?’ Will you be watching when the show is released? Hop in the comments and let us know!

Watch The Hilarious Trailer For Hulu’s New Original Comedy ‘This Fool’ was originally published on globalgrind.com