Kelly Rowland and Karrueche Tran were recently spotted rocking the same Mugler dress, and both celebs looked stunning in the flowing piece. The fashionistas added their unique flair to the ensemble.

Rowland, who recently attended the world premiere of Jordan Peele’s scary film “Nope,” looked beautiful at the event as she shined in the sheer Black Mugler dress. The garment features intricate side cut-outs that accentuated the singer’s sculpted curves. Rowland paired the look with Black strappy stiletto heels and long diamond-encrusted earrings and rings.

The Dilemma hitmaker didn’t stop there. For makeup, Rowland opted for a simple beat, donning peachy eye shadow, black mascara and a glossy natural lip.

Take a closer look at the star’s ensemble below.

Karrueche Tran wears Mugler during Galentine’s Day event

Karrueche Tran also turned heads in the breezy piece. The Claws actress rocked the same Mugler dress back in February during a fun Galentine’s Day event with Coach. Sporting a smokey eye and bright red lipstick, the 34-year-old model and muse looked gorgeous as she partied the night away. Karrueche jazzed up the look with a cute up do and black sandals. The Kae jewelry founder also wore a delicate gold necklace and pearl earrings.

Both ladies brought their unique style to the designer dress, which is currently on sale for $1,400. This number oozes sex appeal and the girls brought it justice.

What do you think of Kelly and Karrueche’s stunning Mugler look? Would you rock this dress, too? Tell us down in the comment section.

Kelly Rowland And Karrueche Tran Serve Looks In The Same Mugler Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com