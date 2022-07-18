Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Cakes And Bikini Body On Instagram

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union is living it up this summer and took to Instagram once again to show off her toned bikini body!

Taking to the platform, the actress posed in a green, two piece bikini and matching cover up and bared all while she showed off her curves and killer bod. She wore her locs in her natural curls and was all smiles as she danced around in the sun. “Gettin’ stronger. Havin’ more joy. Creating more boundaries. Prioritizing my peace. Minding the business that pays me. #LegDay #MondayMotivation ,” she captioned the IG Reel. Check it out below.

“As you should queen ,” one of the actress’ millions of followers wrote while another commented with “ Snatched ” while others simply left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the hawt video.

We’ll be adopting Gab’s workout routine ASAP!

