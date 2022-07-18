Say It Ain’t So: Twitter Reacts To Desus & Mero Allegedly Breaking Up

We’ve all heard the saying “All good things must come to an end.” That unfortunately might be the case for one our favorite comedic duos.

While nothing is quite official, it seems that Desus & Mero will no longer be working together. Rumors have been swirling for a while that the longtime friends had split but until this morning, there didn’t seem to be any real evidence to support the claim. Desus posted a cryptic tweet early this morning (July 18) seemingly addressing the situation.

This specific tweet doesn’t confirm the breakup but it does leave one to wonder if Desus was referencing the recent speculations. Desus did seem to give people the confirmation they were looking for in some older tweets though. A month ago, Desus tweeted and let fans know “The art is coming back.” and urged them to believe in him. Many interpreted this as him saying he was going solo. A few days ago, he didn’t leave anything up to interpretation. In a response to a fan, he stated that “The hive deserved better than this ending.” He went on to ask fans to wait for the truth to come out.

Whatever the truth might be, if it means that an era is ending, it will be a sad day in comedy history. Daniel “Desus” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez went from two friends from the Bronx telling jokes on Twitter to media powerhouses. Their influential podcast Bodega Boys has become a staple of hip hop culture (they haven’t released an episode in eight months though). The two seen their fame rise to a point that they got looks from Complex and MTV before landing their own show on Viceland then eventually Desus & Mero on Showtime. The fourth season of the show just wrapped up at the end of June.

As with any big breakup, fans quickly reacted to the news that they might not see the hilarious duo working together anymore. Some fans joked about it while some others were genuinely hurt and couldn’t understand why it was happening. In all honesty, fans reacted just about how you would imagine they would. Check out some of the reactions below.

We need the brand to be back strong! Lets hope that whatever is going on behind the scenes can be resolved and the two comedians can get back to doing what they do best…providing us with laughs!

