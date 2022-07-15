The Russo Brothers Talk ‘Secret Wars’ MCU Film Possibility

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Russo Brothers will forever have a place in the heart of Marvel fans thanks to the extraordinary work they did with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but will they return to direct an even bigger MCU epic in the future?

According to Deadline, they just might. In a quick Q&A with Anthony and Joe Russo, Deadline was able to get some the beloved directors to open up about the possibility of their return to the MCU and though they didn’t confirm they would come back for another film, they didn’t exactly close the door either. For years there have been rumors that the Russo’s would come back if Marvel decided to make a live-action Secret Wars film and apparently, that might be the only film the brothers would agree to return to make.

“Our love for Marvel is based on the books that we read as kids, the books that we fell in love with,” Joe told Deadline. “The one series that we adored growing up was Secret Wars. It’s incredibly ambitious. It would be bigger than Infinity War and Endgame. But it’s a massive undertaking. Those two movies were very hard to make. So trying to imagine making another two movies even bigger than those two? We’re going to have to sleep on that.”

Already they’re saying it would take “two” films to make Secret Wars happen on the big screen. Obviously they’ve given it some thought and maybe there have already been talks of laying the groundwork for such an epic film. Real talk, it could easily be a trilogy and no one would complain a damn bit. While Infinity War/Endgame mainly featured The Avengers taking on the mad titan, Thanos, a Secret Wars film would have to involve The Avengers, Fantastic Four, The Eternals and X-Men in a massive crossover event as they fight for the fate of the MCU universe. Obviously it’s a helluva task to take on, but if anyone can make that happen, it’s the Russo Brothers.

While Marvel Studios shot caller Kevin Feige hasn’t confirmed or denied the rumors of a Secret Wars capping off another decade worth of Marvel projects, it seems inevitable that it will come to fruition at some point in the future as Marvel is known to give fans what they demand.

“I’ve seen those rumors as well. Why is everyone talking about that now? That’s what I want to know,” Feige said late last year. “I think one person writes about it, and then another person writes about it, and then everybody’s writing about it, and then it’s happening.”

Okay, enough yappin’ just make it happen already.

