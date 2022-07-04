Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

July marks the season for swimsuits, bikinis and everything in between. None of this is lost on plus-size women because we are outside and rocking our not-so-teeny-weeny bikinis. We have been amidst a curvy revolution for years, and plus-size fashion has evolved tremendously. However, there are things we lack because of the idea that plus-size bodies aren’t worthy of being seen and celebrated in the same manner as other bodies. Slowly things are changing. Now brands and indie designers are eager and open to creating just what the curvy girls want.

There has been an abundance of plus-size swimsuits over the years, but it didn’t match the energy of curvy girls—nothing too revealing, too colorful, and the same granny ass silhouettes plaguing our timeline. Bikinis were out of the question until OG plus-size influencer Gabi Fresh and Swimsuits for All dropped the “fatkini.” While this partnership offered great options that were genuinely curvy girl-friendly, today, the possibilities are more significant. There is much more style and variety for girls with curves to choose from. I am talking pieces that compliment whatever body the girls bring out this summer.

We are always here for curvy girls serving legs, hips, and body (in Kandi Burrgss’s voice). So, if you’re a shapely woman needing some swimwear inspiration, we’ve got you covered. Here are eight sexy swimsuit brands for plus-size women.

1. The Diva Curves Collection

2. Lane Bryant

3. Wet Chemistry

4. Fashion to Figure

5. Fashion Nova

6. Matte Collection

7. Shein

8. Curvy Fox

8 Brands To Shop For Sexy Plus-Size Swimsuits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com