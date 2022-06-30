NYPD Seized 250 Pounds Of Drugs From Bronx Apartment, Valued at $24M

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Sorry stressed out New Yorkers but the streets ’bout to get a tad bit dry as police done confiscated a whole lotta work out in the Bronx.

According to the Gothamist, the NYPD raided an apartment in the Bronx and came away with roughly 250 pounds of drugs with an estimated street value of $24 million dollars. Prosecutors say that the raid turned up 110 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. On top of all of that they also retrieved 50 pounds of what they believe is crystal meth along with tens of thousands of counterfeit pills. Authorities believe the drugs were meant to be distributed throughout the city (duh).

“It appears that this apartment served as the Amazon warehouse for lethal drugs in New York City and surrounding regions,” New York City Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan said in a prepared statement. “While this case is consistent with the trend towards high-level traffickers selling many different drug types, it is highly unusual to find such large amounts concentrated in one location.”

Police executed the court-ordered raid of the apartment in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx at 6:55 p.m. this past Monday (June 27). It was there they found a red cooler inside of the living room containing 26 kilograms of cocaine, a gym bag in a closet with 50,000 to 75,000 counterfeit pills inside, and a hamper in a hallway with three kilograms of cocaine, according to the prosecutors’ statement.

There goes a bunch re-ups across New York City. Good thing weed is legal these days.

As for who’s might be taking a $24 million dollar “L” on this raid?

Mota Plasencia, 39, is charged with counts of Operating as a Major Trafficker and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First and Third Degrees and is being held without bail.

During the op, police turned up evidence of Mota’s multiple aliases, a drug ledger with Plasencia’s name, multiple drug amounts, and multiple forms of identification with his picture and different names, allegedly.

Yeah, that man is cooked. He could hire the best attorney that money could buy and still end up doing a long ass bid.

That’s the game though.

NYPD Seized 250 Pounds Of Drugs From Bronx Apartment, Valued at $24M was originally published on hiphopwired.com