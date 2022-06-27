Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard any new material from Ne-Yo but today the Sin City crooner returns with some new work, new moves, and new thick models.

Dropping some new visuals for his latest single “You Got The Body,” Ne-Yo lets a few thick bodied women flaunt their curves and work the pole for the majority of the video as he only appears for a few seconds here and there throughout the joint.

Back on the rap side of things, Consequence comes through with a new clip to the Kanye West produced “Blood Stain” in which the Queens rapper finds himself washed up on shore apparently at the hands of a white woman before eventually crawling to safety into the arms of a Black woman. This was a hella random concept but aight.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Beanie Man, That Mexican OT, and more.

NE-YO – “YOU GOT THE BODY”

CONSEQUENCE – “BLOOD STAIN”

BEANIE MAN – “SO ME STAY”

THAT MEXICAN OT – “OFF THE WALL”

RODDY RICCH – “REAL TALK”

SADA BABY FT. SKOOLY – “SKUBA SKOOLY”

RENNI RUCCI – “8 YEAR RUN”

J WAPO FT. PESO PESO – “BEAT THE BLOCK DOWN”

T-RELL – “LONELY”

Ne-Yo “You Got The Body,” Consequence “Blood Stain” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com