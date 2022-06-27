Azealia Banks Blasts Beyoncé For Copying Her House Sound: “You’re A F**king Creep”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé stopped the world yet again with last week’s release of her new single “BREAK MY SOUL,” a Robin S.-sampling house record set to be included on her forthcoming album, Act I: Renaissance.

Although house is a decades-old genre that spans from Black music history all the way into LGBTQ culture, King Bey’s resurgence of the sound isn’t entirely a fresh delivery. Often-controversial rapper Azealia Banks was one of the early house revival pioneers when she debuted back in late 2011 with her smash hit “212,” and has made it a staple in her music on subsequent projects over the years.

As a result, Azealia now thinks Beyonće’s latest venture onto the dance floor is a huge bite out of her own musical legacy.

Although Banks has been on-and-off throwing shade towards Bey for years now, criticizing everything from her “white” features to lack of artistic creativity, her latest rant came shortly after an inside source told Metro UK that Beyoncé listened to “early Azealia Banks” amongst other Black dance music artists during the Renaissance brainstorming sessions.

“Beyoncé has been trying to write me out of my own narrative for, like, years at this point,” Azealia openly revealed in audio recently posted to her IG Stories (seen above). The 31-year-old rapper went on to add, “Are you trying to encapsulate my music in time and say and say like, you know, it’s vintage or something, as if my last three releases have not whipped your ass. Are you kidding? As if I’m not showing major versatility and all of that. You want me to not be Yemaya so fucking badly. You want it to be Solange. You want it to be Chloe Bailey [in the] Little Mermaid movie, and you don’t include Azealia Banks? Like, oh my fucking God. You’re a joke.”

Here’s what else Azealia Banks had to get off her chest about Beyoncé in full below, via Instagram:

“You’re so sneaky. You’re trying to erase my contributions to house music, dance music, electronic music and all that and make it as if I’m…God knows who. Just encapsulate me in time. You’re a fucking creep. You’re a fucking creep, Beyoncé. And you watch everything I do.”

It’s worth noting that Banks self-released a new single called “I Rule The World” in the midst of all the controversy, leaving many fans and BeyHive loyalists to call a foul on grounds of a promo play. Although “The Big Big Beat” artist without question helped expose house music to a new generation at a time when she was alone in her efforts, that fact alone doesn’t give her authority over the genre to say who’s allowed to create it….especially BEYONCÉ! *Tiffany “New York” Pollard voice*

Let us know if you think Azealia Banks has a point or if this is just another one of her many, many meaningless public beefs.

