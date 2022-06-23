Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane & More To Rock ONE Musicfest

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

ONE Musicfest makes its return this coming October in the heart of Atlanta, featuring some of the city’s top acts alongside stars from other regions. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lil. Baby, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Jeezy, and more are among the top headliners for this year’s festival.

Taking place in Atlanta’s Central Park, the festival will be a two-day affair featuring top Hip-Hop, R&B, and Dancehall acts on the stacked bill. Along with the aforementioned acts, Beenie Man, Tems, Ashanti & Ja Rule, Victoria Monet, Lupe Fiasco, and Saucy Santana are also slated to perform. Along with the acts, two special showcases will take place in the DJ Kash Carribeean Experience and The Big Facts Mixtape session.

“We are super excited about this year’s line-up and new location. One thing we pride ourselves on is creating a diverse line-up that reflects the vast & beautiful breath of Black Music and Culture. We are also taking over the 4th Ward Area in Atlanta, GA, and increasing our footprint to four stages instead of three. ONE Musicfest 2022 will be our biggest year yet, but we still plan to keep the energy and vibrations intimate and comfortable,” J. Carter, founder of ONE Musicfest, offered in a statement.

