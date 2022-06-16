Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NAID) and chief medical adviser to President Biden, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The institute reported Fauci’s positive test on Wednesday (June 15) and in a statement said he had mild symptoms and has been boosted twice. According to CNN, the 81-year-old being treated with the antiviral medication Paxlovid. He hasn’t had any close contact with Biden or other senior officials in recent days and has, throughout the pandemic, urged caution in regards to mass gatherings for himself, citing his risk of contracting the virus due to prior health conditions.

Recently, several officials in the Biden administration have tested positive for COVID, including Vice President Kamala Harris, domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Rainmond.

Dr. Anthony Fauci Tests Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on praiseindy.com