Father’s Day Gifts To Get Dad’s Day Off To A Great Start

Brought to you by King C. Gillette

This Father’s Day is the opportune time to show that influential father figure in your life how special they really are.

Gifting fathers is a tricky balance that few can manage. Either they have everything they could ever want (you and the family) or don’t want anything at all. But with some real thought, you will find confidence in your selection consideration.

One tried and true way to put a smile on their face is to ensure they look good—because when you look good, you feel good , and you do good. The right grooming products are not only economically priced but can make a man feel like a king in a matter of minutes. With the proper tools they can replicate that fresh , out-the-barber seat glow from the comfort of their own home. For any man that’s a win-win.

Luckily, CassiusLife.com is here once again to steer you the right way so you avoid any shopping pitfalls. For our third and final Father’s Day Guide we have curated the perfect mix of grooming tools, fashion items and products for the home that will ensure a successful start to his day. Thank us later.

The King C. Gillette Beard Trimmer Kit has an interchangeable comb to tackle any beard style, no matter the length. A rechargeable battery that lasts up to 50 minutes per charge ensures he’s always ready to clean up his beard so he can look, feel, and be his best. Lastly, with a price tag of $30 dollars, the price is very right.

It’s one thing to say it, and it’s another thing to mean it. Muhammad Ali meant it. He turned an ordinary interview into a performance, the boxing ring into a stage, the wide world of sports into the wide world of wonder. The Roots of Fight Ali Victory Ivory Pullover Hoody features one the most iconic photos of the boxer on the chest reminding us all that there were none greater.

Working from home has just gotten better with the ASOS Design Natural Fleece Slippers. These furry slides features a warm camel colorway that is ideal for either that breakfast cook up or a lazy Saturday.

The Southern Gents Feguson Fedora is a statement piece for the bold and not the faint-hearted. This piece is a refined classy brim, perfect for formal dress events and also a perfect juxtaposition for offsetting your favorite streetstyle ensembles.

We wash our hands all day but it’s easy to forget the germ haven that goes everywhere with you—your phone. That’s why the average smartphone has been shown to host18x more bacteria than a public restroom. The PhoneSoap Pro UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger is the only one that can provide 360° disinfection to your entire phone and earbuds.

Made for a life in constant motion, the League Flap Backpack With Quilting keeps your game plan on track. Crafted of plush quilted ultra-soft leather embossed with our Coach graphic and detailed with a padded back and straps, this roomy backpack is a comfortable choice for every day. Organized with multiple pockets inside and out, the sporty style has a dedicated laptop sleeve and plenty of space for notebooks, water bottles and other essentials.

Designed for home or office, the new Ember Mug² does more than simply keep your coffee hot. This smart mug allows you to set an exact drinking temperature, so your coffee is never too hot, or too cold. Ember then maintains your chosen temperature for up to 1.5 hours with the Ember Mug² 10 oz and up to 80 minutes with the Ember Mug² 14 oz – so his hot beverage stays perfect.

If there’s one product you need to use after stepping out of the shower while you’re beard is still damp, it’s beard balm. After gliding a dollop of King C. Gillette Soft Beard Balm across your palms and into your beard it keeps it shiny and soft while you tackle the rest of the day. Plus, it’s infused with cocoa butter, shea butter, and cedarwood to make sure the scent is on point as well.

