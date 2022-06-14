Lady Gaga To Join Joaquin Phoenix In ‘The Joker 2’, Rumored To Be A Musical

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Todd Phillips’ 2019 surprise hit The Joker was supposed to be a one-off film showcasing how a man let a selfish society turn him into Batman’s most dangerous villain. But a few Oscars and $1 billion dollars later, Warner Bros. has decided that maybe a sequel isn’t a bad idea.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joker: Folie à deux is officially a go with Joaquin Phoenix set to reprise his role as the Clown Prince of Crime, but adding a bit more star power to the film will be one Lady Gaga as she’s been cast to star opposite Phoenix in what’s being described as a musical. We not gonna lie, a musical between The Joker and Lady Gaga would be pretty damn interesting. Naturally Gaga won’t be playing herself but rumors have her playing another classic Batman villain.

Details on her character are being kept under wraps, but Joker is known for his on-off abusive relationship with Harley Quinn, his psychiatrist at the mental institution known as Arkham Asylum who falls in love with him and becomes his sidekick and partner in crime. It is unclear whether Phillips and company are using other DC characters or striking on their own, as they did in many instances with their first movie.

Color us interested. Rumors also have it that the new Joker film would also introduce the Joker’s pint-sized clown sidekick, Gaggy with many people pointing at Leigh Gill to take on the role as he’s the only little person who appeared in the first film.

Still while names have been thrown out there neither Gaga or Joaquin have officially been signed to the sequel so don’t get excited just yet, but judging by the looks of things it seems like a safe bet that Joker: Folie à deux might end up as one of the greatest comic book films of all-time.

Are you looking forward to the sequel to The Joker given everything they seem to be planning for it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lady Gaga To Join Joaquin Phoenix In ‘The Joker 2’, Rumored To Be A Musical was originally published on hiphopwired.com