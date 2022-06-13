Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

When talking gospel legends, the conversation can’t be had without mentioning the name Marvin Sapp.

Since making his self-titled debut back in 1996, Sapp has been one of the most trusted and respected voices in the genre of worship music with two decades and counting of praiseworthy music to his credit.

Now with the release of his 15th studio album, Substance, the award-winning vocal legend proves that he’s definitely still got it!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Featuring eight catchy songs and two powerful medleys that close the album out, Substance shows Sapp at his most mature in terms of performance and the message in each song. From reminding us to stay on the path God has laid out with “Your Way Is Better” to a 25th anniversary medley in celebration of his unforgettable live album, Grace & Mercy, the album title rings true when it comes to what he’s delivering this time around. Overall, it’s just good to hear Sapp still giving that same praise with such conviction two-and-a-half decades later.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE

You can listen to Substance, the new album by Marvin Sapp, right now on all streaming platforms and wherever you get your music. Here’s one of our favorites from the project below:

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Listen Now: Marvin Sapp Is Still Serving The Lord With New Album ‘Substance’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com