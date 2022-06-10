Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

With Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers still getting major burn from Hip-Hoppers across the board, this is the perfect time for Spotify to preview their mini-documentary which stars K. Dot on his first trip to Ghana and his experiences there.

Kicking it with the locals, Kendrick admits that during his time there he’s lost track of the days and proudly states “This life sh*t is all about experience and everybody got their own different experience” before the clip fades out to the abyss of the internet. No title was given nor exact release date other than saying it is set to release next week, but best believe fans will want to see Kendrick Lamar interact with people from a culture he’s not familiar with.

As little as we know about this film, it’s still pretty intriguing and interesting. Will he be freestyling for the locals of Accra, Ghana? Will they be trying to show their own rap skills to him? We shall see when this untitled mini-doc drops next week.

Will you be checking this out when it premiers in a few days? Let us know in the comments section below.

Spotify To Premiere Mini-Doc Of Kendrick Lamar’s First Trip To Ghana was originally published on hiphopwired.com