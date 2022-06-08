Gifts Fit For A King: CassiusLife 2022 Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brought to you by King C. Gillette

June is here and that means it’s time to start thinking about the men in your life. Make his Father’s Day special with a gift fit for a king.

The trick is to find items that check some very important boxes; something he really enjoys or something he can use.

With that in mind, we should consider grooming products as they rarely miss the mark. Men only feel as good as they look. Whether he is bearded, clean-shaven, bald or braided you can never go wrong with equipping the man in your life with the proper tools to sculpt their best selves.

Luckily, CassiusLife.com has curated yet another Father’s Day gift guide so you don’t have to do any heavy lifting. But it doesn’t just stop with helping them master their look. Check out a handful of clutch selections that are sure to impress and help them destress.

The King C. Gillette Transparent Shave Gel is what every man —with or without sensitive skin— needs when detailing his mustache, beard or goatee. This formula allows the razor to glide over those targeted areas for a pain-free and precise shave.

Praised by many for its enduring look and feel, the wardrobe staple hits refresh with the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Jumbo. This sneaker will allow the recipient to harness the old-school looks he love and it now has an elastic heel with corduroy-like texture and large pull tabs for easy on and off. The oversized Swoosh design and jumbo laces add a fun twist.

A whiff of this fragrance will transport the special man in your life to a Harlem speakeasy, with its wood accents, ornate wallpaper, and intricate chandeliers. A blend of orris and animalic musk replicate the feeling of smoking a fine cigar, while a rum accord smells like it was poured from the top shelf. Together, these notes create the anything-goes atmosphere of 1920s nightlife, where any night could become the stuff of legends.

Fear of God understands the importance of a good foundation. Combined in a pack of two, these boxer briefs are cut from soft stretch-cotton jersey and have a comfortable elasticated waistband detailed with the label’s moniker.

The Brooklyn Circus Black Panther Party Varsity Jacket celebrates the legacy of the iconic Black power political organization in style. This piece features a Melton wool body, nylon lining and a 100% naked cow leather sleeves.

The King C. Gillette Beard Oil moisturizes dry skin and softens facial with a beard oil infused with argan, jojoba, avocado, macadamia seed and almond oil. Help your father figure feel and be his best self every day.

The Spoken Flames Focused Candle will give your favorite guy serenity at the flick of a match. Soothing vanilla mingles with eucalyptus and grounding sandalwood will encompass his senses. Hand-poured in small batches with dual wooden wicks and a unique golden shimmer, Focused is an AR-enabled candle that activates a spoken word poem; a one-of-a-kind candle experience!

The King C. Gillette Double Edge Safety Razor is a single blade razor designed for edging sideburns and strong beard lines to help them achieve their perfect look. The closed comb design allows for great user control, while its high-quality handle is chrome-plated for better durability. Each Double Edge Safety Razor comes with 5 blades so they can always look their sharpest regardless of the day of the week.

