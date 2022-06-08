Pull Out For What?: Nick Cannon Hints That He Has More Children On The Way In 2022

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

If nothing else Nick Cannon is going to make sure that America remains a populated country. The Wild N Out entertainer says he’s expecting more of his seeds to grow and blossom in the coming year.

According to Page Six, “Johnny Appleseed” Cannon suggested that he’s awaiting to add even more children to his clan of eight during an appearance on the Lip Service podcast, hosted by The Breakfast Club‘s Angela Yee.

Responding to the rumor he has “three babies on the way,” Cannon joked, “When you say ‘on the way…’ What count are you at? Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way.”

And when asked to clarify if he’s expecting three children later this year, Cannon remained tight-lipped, teasing, “I don’t know, it could be…”

Christ on crutches! This man must be aiming to have his own reality TV show on TLC and replace the now disgraced Duggar family’s 19 Kids and Counting show. Whether or not he has more kids on the way (probably does), it’s obvious that the man has no problem being a daddy to each and everyone of them. So at least he’s responsibly on that front.

Still, even Nick knows he’s doing the most with his fiery loins and revealed to E! that he’s considering a vasectomy so he won’t “populate the earth.” Judging from his reproductive history, it’s doable!

Check out the clip of Nick talking about having more kids on the way below and let us know if you think he’s joking or if he’s deadass preparing us for more bullets out his Cannon.

