Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Nas X had choices words for BET after he was snubbed by the BET Awards, receiving zero nominations. After tweeting and deleting sharp words at the network, the Montero star resumed and doubled down on his attack.

Lil Nas X Has Beef With The BET Awards

On Tuesday (June 7), a shirtless Nas X posted a video captioned “F*ck BET! F*ck BET!” and the trap-influenced bop of the track was heard in the background with the artist rapping along.

Nas X posted another tweet announcing the track “late to da party” featuring NBA YoungBoy, which is the name of the aforementioned track.

“[T]his not over no bet award this is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community, y’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us,” Nas X clarified via a tweet.

When a fan tried to check Nas X on having won a Grammy Award and going after BET, he responded with, “[T]his is my point exactly how can [I] get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just 1 nomination from my own people? [I]s that not crazy? am [I]really tripping?”

As one of the savviest social media users, Nas X had corrections and receipts for anyone attempting to discredit his larger mission. When a fan suggested Nas X talk to his team about not notching a BET Awards nod, the retort was rapid.

“[T]alk to my team about what? industry baby is the 2nd longest running #1 song on the [B]illboard rap charts of all time and didn’t get a single nomination,” Nas X said.

As he often does, Nas X is on top of every disparaging comment, sticking to his guns and making certain that he will not be easily silenced into accepting the snub. He also shared a snippet of NBA YoungBoy’s verse, which can be viewed below.

—

Photo: Getty

Lil Nas X Goes After BET Awards For Snubbing Him, Teases “F*ck BET!” Diss Track was originally published on hiphopwired.com