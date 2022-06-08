Housing The Harlem Way: Cam’Ron To Host ‘Hip Hop My House’ Series On Paramount+

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Cameron “Cam’Ron” Giles long cemented himself in the annals of Hip-Hop history, and now he’s moving on to television. Coming this month, the Harlem rapper and entrepreneur will serve as the host of Hip Hop My House.

Hip Hop My House is a new home makeover series airing on the Paramout+ streaming service and pairs Cam’Ron alongside interior designer Zeez Louize. The pair will use some high-powered Hip-Hop connections to help assist homeowners in giving their homes some updated love. Helping with the makeover and design duties will be Nelly, Migos, Tyga, and more.

While Killa Cam has long displayed his penchant for fashion while possessing loads of onscreen charisma, Zeez Louise brings years of design work to the show after working for Disney Nature, Star Wars Episode VII, Reebok, and more. Louise also designed works for Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, and others.

Hip Hop My House is produced by David F. Mewa for Anaid Productions. The show’s executive producers are Margaret Mardirossian and Helen Schmidt while Jennifer Little and Sophie Morgadinho serve as co-executive producers

All nine episodes of Hip Hop My House will debut exclusively on Paramount+ on Tuesday, June 21st. Check out the trailer for the series below.

Photo: Getty

