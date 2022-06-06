Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

More details are emerging surrounding the murder of Trouble. Reportedly, the Atlanta rapper was shot and killed during a home invasion that occurred while he was visiting a female friend, and the shooter is still at large.

Trouble aka Skoob, born Mariel Semonte Orr, 34, died after being found with a gunshot wound.

Reports Atlanta 11 Alive:

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, was found with a gunshot wound at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers at 3:20 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Rockdale County Sheriff said no arrests have been made, however, they have secured warrants for a suspect identified as 33-year-old Jamichael Jones, of Atlanta, in connection to the murder.

Jones is wanted on home invasion, felony murder, and aggravated assault. Authorities said he’s believed to be in the Atlanta or Jonesboro, Ga., areas.

Spokeswoman Jedidia Canty of the Rockdale County sheriff’s office said police are considering this a “domestic situation.” Allegedly, Trouble and the alleged shooter knew the same woman they were both visiting at the apartment complex. Jones

A legion of fellow Atlanta rappers including Killer Mike, T.I. and Gucci Mane have been expressing their condolences since news of the well-respect rapper’s untimely death was revealed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob,” said the late artist’s record label Def Jam in a statement.

Atlanta Rapper Trouble Was Killed During Home Invasion, Arrest Warrant Issued was originally published on hiphopwired.com