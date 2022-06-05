Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige took to Instagram to show off her latest pretty in pink look and it’s everything!

Taking to the platform, the queen of R&B posed wearing a cute pink tie up body suit from PatBO that currently retails for $450. The body suit featured mesh sleeves and a deep v-neckline to show off a bit of cleavage. The beauty paired the look with denim cut off shorts and silver jewelry including an array of necklaces, large hoop earrings, bracelets and blinged out rings .As for her hair, the songstress wore her signature blonde locs in a half up half down hairstyle with a high bun and served face as she posed for her fashionable pic.

“Dear Summer………..” she captioned the pic for her 6.1 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

Of course, the beauty’s IG followers were loving the look just as much as us and flooded her IG comments with their stamps of approval, leaving an array of heart eye and fire flame emojis under the pretty pic.

What do you think of Mary’s fashionable look?

Mary J. Blige Is Pretty In Pink In Her Latest Fashionable Pic was originally published on hellobeautiful.com