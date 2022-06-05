Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Reports have been swirling that rapper Trouble was shot & killed. The Atlanta rapper was 34 years old. Night of June 5th, 2022, Mariel Semonte Orr better known as Trouble was sitting in his car and was shot to death in Atlanta Georgia.

Our condolences go out to his friends, family & fans. More news to come as the story develops.

Report: Atlanta Rapper Trouble Allegedly Shot & Killed was originally published on hotspotatl.com