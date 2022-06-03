Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The real reason Jasmine Davis left her role as Imani on The Chi has finally come to light.

Davis won’t be returning for Season 5 of the drama after being accused of faking a vaccination record. It all began when 20th Television launched an investigation into the matter after Davis submitted the fake vax card.

“Jasmine asked for a vaccination exemption when she submitted a vaccination card for the prior season,” said an insider. “This triggered an investigation, and Jasmine then quit the show.”

Weeks ago, she spoke nothing about the vax but said she left the show because of unfair treatment.

“4 2 years i’ve been bullied 4 being on a show that was kind of a nightmare & the moment I clap back Instagram flag my comment as harassing them for trying to harass me on my page it’s unfair how they can come on my page and say whatever with no consequence,” she tweeted.

However, according to Page Six, the studio has no record of any workplace complaints made by Davis, saying, “All of Jasmine’s comments are simply retaliatory.”

The trans actor wasn’t a series regular and just had a reoccurring role, so she’s not obligated to fulfill a long-term contract and said she’d soon reveal why she was leaving the role back in April.

“Due to the many inquiries I’m officially announcing. I will not be in season 5 of @SHOTheChi and I will no longer be part of #thechi / #disneyproduction Sending a BIG THANKS to all of my family and supporters/fans who have embraced me with along this journey.#selfworth,” she wrote on Twitter on April 22.

The Lena Waithe-created series, The Chi returns to Showtime on Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m.

“The Chi” Star Jasmine Davis Reportedly Left Show After Submitting Fake Vax Card was originally published on cassiuslife.com