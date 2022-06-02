GOPanderer: Herschel Walker Flip-Flops On CRT, Trump In Killer Mike Interview With Black Media

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

So—we really need to talk about this Herschel Walker interview with Killer Mike.

I’m just not sure what this sit-down on REVOLT TV’s Love & Respect With Killer Mike was all about outside of an opportunity for Walker to walk back his Trump-loving GOPlantation image. And I say that because, after a nearly 30-minute interview, we really only learned two significant things about Georgia’s Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate: He suddenly wants people to know that Donald Trump never asked him to run for the Senate and his political views vary depending on who his audience is.

MORE: Herschel Walker Fumbles On Critical Race Theory Talking Point Calling It ‘CTR’ At Yet Another Trump Rally

For example:

“Why is the CRT (critical race theory) allowed to be—and even by you—used as a trigger word to…get votes and scare people, and how can we benefit by teaching white children the truth about this country?” Mike asked Walker. He also asked the candidate if he would “support something not called ‘CRT,’ but a truth-based teaching” of America.

“What you’re saying is 100% that I will support things like that…I want all kids to be educated on the history of America,” Walker responded.

In contrast, here’s how Walker talked about CRT—or “CTR” (critical theory race?)—in front of his MAGA minion audience:

“People wanna ask me all the time why I’m running,” Walker began. “I’m sick and tired. I’m sick and tired of them wanting to teach CTR in school? Critical race theory. Can you tell me what that means? We’re Americans. We’re not Black. We’re not white. We’re Americans.”

So, Walker gets in front of a crowd full of political rubes in red caps and he outright condemns CRT, while admitting he doesn’t even know what it is, and he implies racism isn’t a problem in 21st century America. But when he gets in front of Killer Mike and his audience, Walker is suddenly saying things like “racism is a problem” and immediately falling in line with a curriculum that would absolutely fall under what conservatives would consider CRT—even if we called it something else.

What kind of Aaron Burr nonsense is Walker trying to pull here? Let’s move on to Walker’s thoughts on Trump, shall we?

During the interview, Mike asked Herschel about his Trump endorsement and why he would subject himself to the political pawning that Black candidates so often have to endure.

“One thing that people don’t know is President Trump never asked me. I need to tell him that he never asked. I heard it all on television that he’s going to ask Herschel, saying Hershel is going to run,” Walker said. “President Trump never came out and said ‘Herschel, will you run for that Senate seat?’”

“So, I’m mad at him, because he never asked, but he’s taking credit that he asked,” he continued.

Oh, so you mad now?

I mean, come on bruh, Walker has been riding the “Black friend” wave since the beginning of his candidacy. Not once has he tried to distance himself from Trump while he was catering to his Republican base. Not once did he point out to his right-wing overseers that Trump never actually asked him to run. He was literally at a Trump rally when he was denouncing “CTR,” but now we’re to believe he’s upset at Trump for “taking credit” for his rise in politics.

Walker also suddenly expressed his disapproval about when Trump asked Black voters, “What do you have to lose,” during his 2016 campaign.

“When he said that statement, I said, ‘I don’t really like how you said that statement.’ There’s no doubt, give him an opportunity and see what he can do…We use Black and brown people as people just to get votes but we don’t do anything for them,” Walker said. (But..but..but, what happened to “We’re not Black. We’re not white. We’re Americans?”)

Suffice it to say, the general Black Twitter consensus on this interview was—nah, we ain’t buying it. And a lot of shade was thrown Mike’s way for even giving Walker a platform.

I guess we should all consider ourselves fortunate that Walker wasn’t on Killer Mike’s stage trying to sell us a magical mist that would “clean you of COVID.”

Because that would’ve been embarrassing, amirite?

SEE ALSO:

Herschel Walker Spent Years Promoting Health Products His Company Admitted Weren’t Backed By Medical Science

Herschel Walker’s Hot Take On Evolution: If Man Came From Apes, Why Are There Still Apes?

GOPanderer: Herschel Walker Flip-Flops On CRT, Trump In Killer Mike Interview With Black Media was originally published on newsone.com