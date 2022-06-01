Trial For Alleged Nipsey Hussle Killer Begins June 2

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The criminal trial for the man accused of murdering popular rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019 is now set to begin in June after a series of delays.

According to reports, the Superior Court of California County Los Angeles has marked June 2nd (Thursday) as the beginning date for the jury trial of Eric Ronald Holder, Jr. They posted the date on the website for the court’s criminal calendar. The trial had been originally slated to begin in April 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It would later be moved to take place in early 2021, but was delayed again due to a couple of factors. One postponement was due to the original presiding judge, Robert Perry, retiring and Clay Jacke being named to take over the case. Another centered on Holder refusing to vacate his cell, necessitating a new trial date in May 2021.

In addition to those delays, Holder was forced to seek another lawyer. His original defense attorney was Christopher Darden, the lawyer widely known for his role on the legal team that was prosecuting O.J. Simpson during his murder trial in 1995. Darden’s decision to represent the 32-year-old was met with a wave of controversy and he eventually stepped down, citing death threats made against him and his family.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed outside of The Marathon Clothing store he owned in a shopping plaza located on Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue on March 31st, 2019. Holder was arrested on April 2nd, and charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon along with one count of felony possession of a firearm in connection. At his arraignment, Holder pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. If convicted, he faces a sentence of life in prison.

