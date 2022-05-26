Idris Elba Protects His Cubs From A Crazed Lion In First Trailer For ‘Beast’ Produced By Will Packer

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Idris Elba is willing to take on the king of the jungle to protect his daughters in his latest film Beast.

In the first trailer Beast, the new thriller starring Idris Elba (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Suicide Squad) plays a father who has to square off against one angry a** lion to protect his cubs. A family trip to South Africa, the place where Elba’s Dr. Nate Daniels met his recently deceased wife turns deadly for him and his daughters when a giant cat begins hunting them.

Official synopsis:

Elba plays Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife, on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley, Russian Doll series, Maleficent), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them.

A crazed lion with unusual hunting habits isn’t the only threat Elba has to worry about, it seems the family will be chased by a local militia as well.

Along with Elba and Copely, Beast also stars Iyana Halley (The Hate U Give, This is Us series) who plays Daniels’ 18-year-old daughter, Meredith, and Leah Sava Jeffries (Rel series, Empire series) plays his 13-year-old, Norah.

Beast looks like another movie from Universal Pictures that will get butts back into movie theaters along with Jurassic World Dominion, the latest film in the Jurassic Park franchise.

Baltasar Kormákur handled directing duties for the Ryan Engle written film and Will Packer, and James Lopez, along with Kormákur served as producers.

Beast roars into theaters on August 19. Step into the first trailer for the intense film below.

Photo: Universal Pictures / Beast

Idris Elba Protects His Cubs From A Crazed Lion In First Trailer For ‘Beast’ Produced By Will Packer was originally published on cassiuslife.com