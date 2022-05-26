Kanye West And Naoto Fukasawa Reimagine McDonald’s Packaging

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West is adding his magic touch to the world’s most famous fast-food chain. He and Naoto Fukasawa are reimagining McDonald’s packaging.

As per The Grio the Chicago, Illinois native has teamed up with a popular chain for a collaboration that has taken the world by surprise. For many weeks his social media channels have been largely inactive but on Tuesday, May 24 he returned with the announcement. “Ye teams up with industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald’s packaging” the caption read. The accompanying visual features a square McDonald’s sandwich wrapped in what seems to be a cellophane wrapper. As expected the iconic double arch logo is prominently featured on the top.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, the “Flashing Lights” rapper referenced the unique opportunity by using one of his most iconic lines from his smash hit song “Gold Digger” (“Next week it’s the fries”). This is just one of the many partnerships he has on the table. His YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga collection was scheduled to drop but was postponed in respect of the recent Texas school shooting. It is now scheduled for a Friday, May 27 release. You can shop it here when it drops.

Photo: Ronald Martinez

