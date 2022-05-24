Dwyane Haskin’s Medical Examiner Report Reveals Even More Details Surrounding His Tragic Death

Dwayne Haskins’ medical examiner report reveals more details about the NFL pro’s death.

TMZ Sports reports the medical examiner’s report shared on Monday (May.23) revealed Dwyane Haskins “drank heavily” and consumed ketamine hours before his death.

Per TMZ Sports:

According to a Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office investigation report … a rep for the Steelers told investigators Haskins had trained with teammates in the Miami area all day on April 8, before eventually heading to a club in the evening with a “friend/cousin.”

In the documents, investigators say the rep told them Haskins “drank heavily” … and then got into a fight.

Hours later, Haskins was found dead on a Florida highway after being struck by a dump truck.

Investigators say at the scene, they found Haskins’ vehicle and a “female companion” inside of it. The investigators said the woman told them Haskins had left the car on foot to try to find a gas station. The woman’s relationship with Haskins was not disclosed in the documents.

The celebrity gossip site also reports an autopsy report shared on Monday revealed that two blood test samples tested positive for alcohol with a “.20 BAC, and the other a .24.” Urine samples also tested positive for ketamine and norketamine.

Regardless of the investigator’s findings, they still determined he died due to multiple blunt force injuries and ruled his death as an accident.

Haskins was drafted in the first round by the Washington Commanders starting in two seasons for the team in 2019-20. He landed on the Pittsburgh Steelers before his passing and was now-retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s backup.

Speaking on his passing, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he is “devastated and at a loss for words,” adding Haskins “quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh” and was one of the team’s “hardest workers both on the field and in our community.”

Haskins was only 24-years-old.

Photo: Joe Sargent / Getty