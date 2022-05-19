Marvel Gets Rights To Use Stan Lee’s Likeness In Future Projects & Merchandise

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been four years since comic book legend Stan Lee transitioned to the other side, but his legacy will continue to live on as Marvel is set to keep his memory alive for the foreseeable future.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Marvel has just struck a deal with Stan Lee Universe to license his name and likeness for the next 20 years and include Mr. Lee in future films, television series, merchandising, and even amusement parks in Disney Land.

“It really ensures that Stan, through digital technology and archival footage and other forms, will live in the most important venue, the Marvel movies, and Disney theme parks,” said Andy Heyward, chairman and CEO of Genius Brands. “It’s a broad deal.”

It is going to be interesting to see if Marvel once again includes digitalized Stan Lee cameos in future MCU films. If they do that’ll just feel a tad bit weird. Just sayin.’

Even if they don’t go that route, Marvel will be able to use Lee’s voice from audio recordings and his likeness from footage that’s already been shot, so we ain’t too mad at that. Naturally you can expect to see his face on posters, action figures and t-shirts at some point in the future which will no doubt be a hit amongst hardcore fan boys who appreciate all that Stan Lee has done for our childhoods.

“The audience revered Stan, and if it’s done with taste and class, and respectful of who he was, [uses of his likeness] will be welcomed,” said Heyward. “He is a beloved personality, and long after you and I are gone, he will remain the essence of Marvel.”

We’re not mad at this at all. Excelsior!

