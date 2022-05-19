Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor has just been crowned as the season seven winner of The Masked Singer! The songstress took home the title on Wednesday after performing as “Firefly” donning a latex black bodysuit and jumbo braids while on the hit Fox singing show.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As she accepted her big win, show’s host Nick Cannon, 41, asked the beauty why she decided to be on the competition show to which she replied, “I was like this would be something really nice to do, and just be able to just sing and it’ll be fun again, and there’s just no judgment,” the 31-year-old artist said.

She then continued, “Nobody knows who’s behind the mask. You just get to sing your heart out.”

Nick Cannon then reminded fans of Teyana’s husband Iman’s big Dancing With The Stars win a few months ago, saying, “Your husband just won Dancing With The Stars and now you won The Masked Singer” before turning to Teyana to say, “Y’all got all types of trophies at the crib.”

Teyana replied that she’d put her Golden Mask trophy right next to Iman’s Mirror Ball trophy!

The Masked Singer Instagram page shared Teyana’s big win to their Instagram page, revealing the beauty as “Firefly” in a dramatic Instagram video.

Check out the big reveal below.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Congratulations to Teyana!

SEE ALSO:

Teyana Taylor Named As Latest Star To Join “White Men Can’t Jump” Reboot

Teyana Taylor Gives Us Nail Envy While Eating A Chicken Sandwich On Instagram

Teyana Taylor Understood The Assignment At Terrence J’s Great Gatsby Themed Party

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

10 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Teyana Taylor Wins ‘The Masked Singer’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com