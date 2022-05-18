Megan Thee Stallion Says New Album Is “95 Percent Done”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Hotties everywhere are rejoicing as Megan Thee Stallion reveals that her upcoming album is almost done and ready for release.

The “Cognac Queen” rapper shared the news as she was honored as Artist of The Year at the 2022 Webby Awards which were held in New York City on Monday night (May 16th). “I’m probably like 95% done with my new album,” she revealed during an interview with Jordana Jarrett, the editorial strategy manager for the Webby Awards while on the red carpet before the ceremony began. “I want to tease that for the hotties. I haven’t told them nothing about my album.”

Shortly afterward, Megan Thee Stallion took to the stage to accept the Artist of The Year award for her advocacy for Black women using various online platforms. As is custom for winners of Webby Awards, her acceptance speech was brief, with a pointed reference to the looming decision by the Supreme Court to overturn the decision in the landmark Roe V. Wade case: “Take bans off women’s bodies.”

The news about the upcoming album is sure to get her fans hyped up as it will be the first full-length album since she released the Something For Thee Hotties compilation last year. It will also be marketed as the official follow-up to her smash debut album Good News, which was released in 2020. Megan has stoked interest in the new album with the release of two singles – “Plan B”, and “Sweetest Pie” with pop star Dua Lipa. She’s also been busy, with a potential TV series in the works in addition to the forthcoming album.

The news is also a welcome change from other issues, including a lawsuit she filed against 1501 Certified Entertainment and the ongoing legal battle between her and Tory Lanez centered on their altercation in 2020 that resulted in her being shot in the foot.

