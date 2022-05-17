The Trailer For Marvel Studios’ First Action/Comedy ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Has Arrived

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tuesday at Disney’s 2022 Upfronts held at Basketball City in New York City, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige hit the stage to boast how great the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently doing for the house of the mouse. Feige pointed to the recent success of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and how its release led to an increase in streaming of the first Doctor Strange film and WandaVision on Disney+ ahead of the film’s elease in theaters last week.

Feige also brought out Samuel L. Jackson to talk about another upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion marking Jackson’s first solo outing as Nick Fury without any of The Avengers.

Still, as expected, not much was revealed by Feige and Jackosn about the show. Feige also confirmed Loki would be coming back for a season 2, proudly announcing it was the most-watched show on Disney’s streaming service.

Feige brought out Tatiana Maslany, who plays Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, in the show. Her specialty as an attorney in the comics is superhuman-oriented legal cases. After talking about the show, they dropped the nearly two-minute trailer. It features Walters navigating her life while being a 6 foot 7 Hulk.

The audience got a kick out of seeing Walters even trying to date while in She-Hulk form.

Walters seeks help from Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who is still in Hulk form. Unlike her cousin, Jennifer retains her human personality while in She-Hulk form. She can also change back to being normal.

Ruffalo isn’t the only recognizable face. Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination and Benedict Wong as Wong will also appear in the original nine-episode series. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also stars Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry and will officially arrive on Disney+ begging August 17.

Step into the new trailer below.

Photo: Marvel Studios / She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

