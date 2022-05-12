Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Simmons hasn’t met a bikini she didn’t love. The mother and former HelloBeautiful covergirl has curves for days, and she’s not afraid to flaunt them.

Dressed in a teeny tiny neon green and pink FashionNova thong bikini, the entrepreneur and mother to 5-year-old Sutton Joseph Tennyson took to Instagram to show us exactly what she’s working with. She paired the look with an iced-out necklace that read her name, white sunglasses, and a blue bucket hat.

Of course Simmons’ comment section was lit ablaze. Even her ex flame, Bow Wow, dropped a few lines to let her know he sees her.

“U mite as well join only fans ! Don’t delete my comment chump ,” Bow Wow wrote.

Simmons replied, “@shadmoss one cake showing and I should start only fans whatever lmao ”

Although the two dated a while ago and they both spent time together as cast mates on Growing Up Hip Hop, their relationship remains platonic. Simmons laughed the comment off and posted additional clips of herself living and loving life.

Simmons has never shied away from a string bikini. The fitness advocate has a routine workout schedule that is to be admired. She has also been vocal about how her body has changed since giving birth to her son. It’s refreshing to see her confidently living her life, with her cakes out serving natural body goals to the masses. Get it, Angela!

Angela Simmoms Gets Cheeky On The Gram In A Sexy Thong Bikini was originally published on hellobeautiful.com